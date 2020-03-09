Global  

Media pressuring President Trump to self quarantine after possible exposure to coronavirus

NaturalNews.com Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
(Natural News) The media is anxiously waiting to report whether Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro tested positive (and then negative) for coronavirus. The Brazilian leader recently shook hands with President Trump. If the Brazilian leader tests positive for coronavirus, the media will claim that Trump’s brief interaction with Bolsonaro is reason enough to believe that Trump...
News video: Coronavirus Grocery List: What to Buy in Prep for a Self Quarantine

Coronavirus Grocery List: What to Buy in Prep for a Self Quarantine 01:10

 At any time we could be forced into a self quarantine for possible exposure to the coronavirus. Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on what should be on your grocery list in prep for the two week shut in.

Recent related videos from verified sources

After Being Bugged By The Press, Trump Takes Coronavirus Test [Video]

After Being Bugged By The Press, Trump Takes Coronavirus Test

It appears President Donald Trump has bowed to a certain amount of pressure from the press. According to Politico, Trump said in a White House press briefing that he has been tested for..

U.S. House passes coronavirus economic aid package [Video]

U.S. House passes coronavirus economic aid package

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a coronavirus economic aid package Saturday that would provide free testing and paid sick leave in an attempt to limit the financial damage caused by the..

Recent related news from verified sources

Quarantined congressman's bizarre tweet on life and death is now a meme

Paul Gosar, one of two U.S. lawmakers under self-quarantine after possible exposure to the coronavirus during a conservative conference, did what any good...
Brazilian official who met Trump tests positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior Brazilian official who attended weekend events with President Donald Trump in Florida has tested positive for the coronavirus,...
