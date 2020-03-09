Global  

American Airlines confirms one pilot POSITIVE with coronavirus – BUT won't say which routes or dates he flew

NaturalNews.com Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
(Natural News) A pilot for American Airlines Group has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, a representative for the commercial carrier said. The airline, however, has declined to say which routes or days the pilot most recently worked. The company has also declined to confirm when the pilot became ill. According to the airline’s representative,...
News video: American Airlines Pilot Test Positive For COVID-19

American Airlines Pilot Test Positive For COVID-19 00:42

 An American Airlines pilot has tested positive for the coronavirus. According to the company's pilots union, the pilot is currently undergoing treatment.

