Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Spain plans extension of coronavirus state of emergency, mulls border shutdown

Spain plans extension of coronavirus state of emergency, mulls border shutdown

Reuters Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Spanish ministers said on Monday that a state of emergency over the coronavirus which has shut down much of the country will have to be extended beyond an initial 15-day period, and the government was also considering closing borders.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Palm Beach County issues state of emergency over coronavirus

FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Palm Beach County issues state of emergency over coronavirus 46:36

 A state of emergency has been issued in Palm Beach County to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, officials announced Friday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Metro health department declares public health emergency for Davidson Co. [Video]

Metro health department declares public health emergency for Davidson Co.

The Metro board of health has declared a public health emergency due to COVID-19. The move allows the director of health to use additional measures to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus,..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 04:28Published
Coronavirus haunts Spain as cases cross 6300, PM's wife tests positive|Oneindia [Video]

Coronavirus haunts Spain as cases cross 6300, PM's wife tests positive|Oneindia

BEGONA GOMEZ, THE WIFE OF SPANISH PRIME MINISTER HAS BEEN TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS. BOTH THE SPANISH PM AND THEIR ARE NOW IN THEIR RESIDENCE, FOLLOWING HEALTH AUTHORITIES’ ADVICE. SPAIN HAS..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:44Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Spain to declare state of emergency

Coronavirus: Spain to declare state of emergencyWith Italy already submerged in a national quarantine, Spain took a major step toward a similar lock-down as it struggles to ride the wave of the coronavirus...
New Zealand Herald

Cuomo confirms coronavirus cases in Saratoga County, declares state of emergency

The first confirmed cases of the coronavirus were reported in the Capital Region on Saturday as Gov. Andrew Cuomo said two people in Saratoga County have tested...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.