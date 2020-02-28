Global  

'The time is now to act': COVID-19 spreading in Canada with no known link to travel, previous cases

CBC.ca Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
COVID-19 is spreading in Canadian communities among people with no known link to travel or previously infected individuals and experts say Canadians need to heed the warnings of public health officials to prevent a wider outbreak.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Be In Isolation Following Wife's Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis [Video]

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Be In Isolation Following Wife's Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in isolation for 14 days. His wife, Sophie, recently returned from London and tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing flu-like symptoms. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
What Canadians Need In A Coronavirus Emergency Kit [Video]

What Canadians Need In A Coronavirus Emergency Kit

As cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus continue to grow, Canadian health officials are urging Canadians to take the time to prepare an emergency preparedness kit should they or a loved one fall ill.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:26Published

