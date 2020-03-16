Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Spain's Civil Guards seize 150,000 surgical masks for health services

Spain's Civil Guards seize 150,000 surgical masks for health services

Reuters Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Spain's police have requisitioned 150,000 surgical masks from a factory in the southern city of Jaen to supply health services, the Civil Guards police force said in a statement on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Street seller caught "ripping off" tourist with overpriced coronavirus face masks [Video]

Street seller caught "ripping off" tourist with overpriced coronavirus face masks

An opportunistic street trader was confronted after selling overprices surgical face masks - despite government warnings that vendors could five jail for ripping people off. The man was seen..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:30Published
Factory caught RECYCLING used coronavirus face masks to sell again in Thailand [Video]

Factory caught RECYCLING used coronavirus face masks to sell again in Thailand

Shocking footage shows how workers were IRONING used face masks before selling them again in Thailand. Police raided the factory in Saraburi province, 65 miles north of Bangkok, on Monday (March 2)..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:12Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Ukrainian man in wetsuit arrested after smuggling surgical masks into Romania

Border guards have arrested a man in a wetsuit who admitted to smuggling surgical masks across a river from Ukraine into Romania, Ukraine's border guard service...
Reuters

'Better than nothing': Thailand encourages cloth masks amid surgical mask shortage

Thailand's health authorities are encouraging people to make cloth face masks at home to guard against the spread of the coronavirus amid a shortage of surgical...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DNBSevilla

Diego Naranjo Done! EU-bubble friends working for institutions and paying lower income taxes, now is your chance to contribute. A… https://t.co/1pjeDBp95B 3 hours ago

24sante_fr

BonneSante Spain's Civil Guards seize 150,000 surgical masks for health services #TheMaskedSinger https://t.co/v6TNS3uvBL https://t.co/UtqMdVUxWz 1 day ago

landauro

Inti Landauro Spain's Civil Guards Seize 150,000 Surgical Masks for Health Services https://t.co/vZdANmqlWd 3 days ago

NimeshPatel101

Nimesh Patel Spain just seized 150,000 surgical masks from a factory. They distributed it to their hospital workers. https://t.co/2mmfejIVaV 4 days ago

malaysiandaily

Malaysian Daily News Spain's Civil Guards seize 150,000 surgical masks for health services https://t.co/UwA577G4sD 4 days ago

AnonStrikeBack

A.D.W.N. Spain's Civil Guards seize 150,000 surgical masks for health services #Spain https://t.co/rN9bWvtEkZ 4 days ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Spain’s Civil Guards seize 150,000 surgical masks for health services https://t.co/3SYjXJWl7q 4 days ago

DisplaySiyah

SiyahDisplay Spain's Civil Guards Seize 150,000 Surgical Masks for Health Services | World News | US News https://t.co/BuIRwtdF0X 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.