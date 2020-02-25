Global  

Sanofi, Regeneron begin testing arthritis drug as coronavirus treatment

Reuters Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Sanofi SA and partner Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc have started a clinical trial of their rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara as a treatment for the coronavirus, the companies said on Monday.
