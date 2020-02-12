Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Duterte puts northern Philippines under quarantine vs virus

Duterte puts northern Philippines under quarantine vs virus

SeattlePI.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday placed the northern third of the country under an “enhanced community quarantine” that requires millions of people to stay mostly at home in an attempt to contain the coronavirus, which has killed a dozen people in the Southeast Asian nation.

Under the monthlong containment, most office work and mass public transportation on Luzon Island, which includes the capital, Manila, will be suspended, officials said. Public movement will be restricted and large gatherings banned except for medical and other emergencies.

Banks, hospitals, drugstores and supermarkets will remain open but only one family member can leave home to buy food and the establishments should observe “social distancing,” officials said.

Duterte also placed the rest of the Philippines under “a state of public health emergency” and ordered mayors and village officials to take steps to fight the spread of the COVID-19 disease in the archipelago of more than 100 million people.

“This is not martial law,” Duterte said in televised remarks. But he also threatened people who defy the moves with arrest.

Cabinet officials responded to a flurry of questions after Duterte’s announcement. “When in doubt, stay home,” Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said.

They said schools and government office work in the executive department would be suspended, but police, military, coast guard and health personnel would remain on duty. “A strict home quarantine shall be observed in all households,” Nograles said.

Land, air and sea travel to Luzon would be restricted, he said.

In an initial attempt to isolate large numbers of Filipinos on Sunday, Duterte placed metropolitan Manila, home to more than 12 million people, in a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Leaked Coronavirus Plan Reveals Northern Italy Quarantine of 16 Million People [Video]

Leaked Coronavirus Plan Reveals Northern Italy Quarantine of 16 Million People

Leaked Coronavirus Plan Reveals Northern Italy Quarantine of 16 Million People The region of Lombardy, including its capital Milan, and 14 other provinces will be on lockdown until April 3. Daily..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:09Published
Duterte End Visiting Forces Agreement With The US [Video]

Duterte End Visiting Forces Agreement With The US

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte terminated a two-decade-old Visiting Forces Agreement with the U.S. According to Reuters, they delivered on threats to downgrade an alliance important to U.S...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Duterte tightens virus quarantine in northern Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday placed the northern third of the country under an “enhanced community quarantine”...
Seattle Times

Duterte puts Philippines under quarantine, says 'we are in the fight of our lives'

The Philippines announced strict home quarantine measures on Monday for half of its population, shut down transport networks and ordered businesses to close or...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.