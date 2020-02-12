Duterte puts northern Philippines under quarantine vs virus

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )





MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday placed the northern third of the country under an "enhanced community quarantine " that requires millions of people to stay mostly at home in an attempt to contain the coronavirus , which has killed a dozen people in the Southeast Asian nation.Under the monthlong containment, most office work and mass public transportation on Luzon Island, which includes the capital, Manila, will be suspended , officials said. Public movement will be restricted and large gatherings banned except for medical and other emergencies.Banks, hospitals, drugstores and supermarkets will remain open but only one family member can leave home to buy food and the establishments should observe " social distancing ," officials said.Duterte also placed the rest of the Philippines under "a state of public health emergency" and ordered mayors and village officials to take steps to fight the spread of the COVID-19 disease in the archipelago of more than 100 million people."This is not martial law," Duterte said in televised remarks. But he also threatened people who defy the moves with arrest.Cabinet officials responded to a flurry of questions after Duterte's announcement. "When in doubt, stay home," Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said.They said schools and government office work in the executive department would be suspended, but police, military, coast guard and health personnel would remain on duty. "A strict home quarantine shall be observed in all households," Nograles said.Land, air and sea travel to Luzon would be restricted, he said.In an initial attempt to isolate large numbers of Filipinos on Sunday, Duterte placed metropolitan Manila, home to more than 12 million people, in a...


