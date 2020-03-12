Global  

Brothers Who Hoard 17,700 Hand Sanitizers Claim They're Doing 'Public Service'

HNGN Monday, 16 March 2020
Brothers Who Hoard 17,700 Hand Sanitizers Claim They're Doing 'Public Service'To combat the profiteering and price gouging the state of New York, inmates are making free hand sanitizer for its worst-hit communities. Governor Andrew Cuomo said it that online profiteers cannot match our product, that is superior.
