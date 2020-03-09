Global  

Coronavirus Fake News: U.S. National Quarantine Rumors Spreading Through Texts

HNGN Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus Fake News: U.S. National Quarantine Rumors Spreading Through TextsAmid the coronavirus outbreak, texts have been circulating in the US about an impending 14-day national quarantine but the NSC stepped in and called out the hoax.
News video: Coronavirus special presented by Scripps National at 11pm

Coronavirus special presented by Scripps National at 11pm 00:40

 Scripps National will be talking about the Coronavirus, to help ease fears or answer questions anyone may have regarding the virus.

