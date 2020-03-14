Senate Democrats seek $750B for new coronavirus aid package

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )





Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer floated the proposal Monday as Congress and the White House are quickly developing a third aid package to fight the novel virus that has brought the nation to a standstill and thrown the economy into free fall.



“We will need big, bold, urgent federal action to deal with this crisis,” Schumer said.



Senators are returning to a emptied out U.S. Capitol building with one aid package pending — for sick pay, free testing and emergency food — and a new, more sweeping effort being launched amid the crisis.



The rush to inject an infusion of cash and resources into the economy is like nothing seen in Washington since the 2008 financial collapse, an enormous political and economic undertaking with interventions and eye-popping sums to try to protect Americans from the health and financial fallout.



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell opened the chamber Monday afternoon, saying he had one message to Americans: “The Senate stands with you.”



McConnell is calling for a “comprehensive” approach for this next, third coronavirus aid package with “significant” steps to help families and businesses as workplaces shutter, schools send students home and health care systems brace to provide emergency care.



The days ahead will test if Congress can quickly respond to the crisis.



