WHO: Europe now the EPICENTER of the coronavirus pandemic
Monday, 16 March 2020 () (Natural News) The World Health Organization has announced that Europe is now the “epicenter” of the global coronavirus pandemic. WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a press conference that this is because more cases are being reported outside of China than in the coronavirus’ country of origin. “Europe has now become the epicenter of the pandemic,...
The coronavirus pandemic presents unique challenges for those who are homeless and the people who help them. Shelters are implementing new procedures while others are putting together COVID-19 hygiene..
Europe has now become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed 5,000 lives across the world, "a tragic milestone", the World Health... Reuters India Also reported by •FOXNews.com •Deutsche Welle
