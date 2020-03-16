A somber Trump urges Americans to follow virus guidelines

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )





WASHINGTON (AP) — Racing to stall an expected surge of coronavirus cases, the White House released a series of sweeping guidelines that for the next 15 days will temporarily rewrite the norms of American society.President Donald Trump, employing a newly somber tone about the crisis enveloping the globe, urged all older Americans to stay home and everyone to avoid crowds and eating out at restaurants. The president for the first time acknowledged that the pandemic may send the economy into a recession and suggested that the nation may be dealing with the virus until "July or August."The guidelines were released Monday to an uneasy country. The stock market had its worst day since 1987, America's largest school system shut its doors and questions remained about the administration's ability to test for the virus and provide hospital space for those who fall ill.Among the new recommendations: Over the next half month, Americans should not gather in groups of more than 10 people, schooling should be at home and discretionary travel and social visits should be avoided. If anyone in a household tests positive for the virus, everyone who lives there should stay home. The administration did not say how old people should be to follow the advice to stay home."We will rally together as one nation and we will defeat the virus," Trump said. "We can turn the corner and turn it quickly."The president, when asked when the pandemic would subside, said that "if we do a really good job" the crisis could pass by the height of summer. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the administration's infectious disease expert, did not challenge that claim.Trump's prediction was far less optimistic than his earlier ones, when he insisted it could be over in weeks. He also acknowledged that the virus may send the nation's economy into a...


