Spain's coronavirus cases surpass 10,000, death toll rises to 491
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () Spain's tally of coronavirus cases surpassed 10,000 on Tuesday and the number of fatalities rose to 491, said Fernando Simon, the head of the country's health emergency center.
WUHAN, CHINA — Chinese scientists have identified a pattern of day-to-day symptoms typical of patients with coronavirus in a new study.
The study, published in the journal JAMA, looked at 138 patients hospitalized with novel coronavirus-infected pneumonia at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan...
Spain and France imposed stringent measures to combat the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak, the death toll kept climbing in China and the United States... Reuters Also reported by •IndiaTimes •The Merkle •FOXNews.com