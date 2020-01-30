Regeneron plans coronavirus trials by early summer for newly identified antibodies
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday it had identified hundreds of antibodies that could treat the coronavirus and it planned to begin clinical trials by early summer, sending the drugmaker's shares up 10%.
With the number of coronavirus cases increasing, Japan is exploring new treatment options.
Japan plans to trial HIV medications to treat patients infected with the coronavirus.
A government spokesman..