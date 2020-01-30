Global  

Regeneron plans coronavirus trials by early summer for newly identified antibodies

Reuters Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday it had identified hundreds of antibodies that could treat the coronavirus and it planned to begin clinical trials by early summer, sending the drugmaker's shares up 10%.
