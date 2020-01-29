Sick staff fueled outbreak in Seattle-area care centers

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )





SEATTLE (AP) — Staff members who worked while sick at multiple long-term care facilities contributed to the spread of COVID-19 among vulnerable elderly in the Seattle area, federal health officials said Wednesday.At least 30 coronavirus deaths have been linked to Life Care Center in Kirkland. A report Wednesday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided the most detailed account to date of what drove the outbreak.Public health authorities who surveyed long-term care facilities in the area found facilities didn't have enough personal protective equipment or other items such as alcohol-based hand sanitizer They also said nursing homes in the area are vulnerable because staff members worked with symptoms, worked in more than one facility, and sometimes didn't know about or follow recommendations about protecting their eyes or being careful while in close contact with ill patients.Nursing home officials also were slow to think that symptoms might be caused by coronavirus, and faced problems from limited testing ability, according to the report.Life Care officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the findings. Long into the outbreak, facility officials said they didn't have enough tests for residents and that staff had gone untested.Several family members and friends who visited Life Care before the outbreak told The Associated Press that they didn't notice any unusual precautions, and none said they were asked about their health or if they had visited China or any other countries struck by the virus.They said visitors came in as they always did, sometimes without signing in. Staffers had only recently begun wearing face masks. And organized events went on as planned, including a Feb. 26 Mardi Gras party, when...


