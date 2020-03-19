Alert: China's health ministry says virus epicenter of Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province have reported no new cases

Global  

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — China's health ministry says virus epicenter of Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province have reported no new cases.
 China has recorded no new cases of Covid-19 in the virus epicentre Wuhan or in the surrounding Hubei province, officials said. Wuhan had previously reported thousands of new cases of coronavirus infection daily, overwhelming its healthcare system.

