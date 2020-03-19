California Gov. Newsom warns 25 million could be infected in 8 weeks, which would lead to hundreds of thousands of deaths in California alone
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () (Natural News) The Governor of California has declared that current projections put the state on track for 25.5 million Californians to be infected within 8 weeks if strong social distancing factors are not immediately put in place. We did some math on this projection, and we concluded the Governor likely believes the number of infections...
Bars, nightclubs, wineries and brew pubs across California have been ordered to close Sunday, while all seniors have been told to isolate at home as health officials seek to limit the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus. Kenny Choi reports. (3-15-2020)
· The coronavirus disease could infect more than 60,000 of California's 100,000-plus homeless population.
· Gov. Gavin Newsom said the infections could occur... Business Insider Also reported by •The Merkle
