Ajit Doval meets DCP North-East to review security situation in Delhi

Mid-Day Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
In the wake of violence in North East Delhi, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval late on Tuesday reached Seelampur area to take stock of the situation. Doval arrived at the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) office North East to conduct a meeting and review the security situation in the city. Along with DCP North-East,...
