Ajit Doval meets DCP North-East to review security situation in Delhi
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () In the wake of violence in North East Delhi, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval late on Tuesday reached Seelampur area to take stock of the situation. Doval arrived at the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) office North East to conduct a meeting and review the security situation in the city. Along with DCP North-East,...
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal slammed Centre for not discussing Delhi riots in Parliament. The government has said that the discussion on Delhi violence will be held after Holi. Communal tensions..
The Delhi Police confirmed the number of arrested people related to violence in Delhi's north east area. Delhi Police Joint Commissioner Alok Kumar confirmed that over 25 people have been detained and..
The situation in the riot-hit northeast Delhi "is under control", National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said after he held a meeting with senior officials of the... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News