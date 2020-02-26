Justice S Muralidhar transferred from Delhi HC to Punjab and Haryana HC
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () Delhi High Court judge Justice S Muralidhar was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday.
A government notification about the transfer was issued on Wednesday which said that after consultation with Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday transferred Justice S Muralidhar,...
The Delhi HC judge who grilled the Centre, State and Delhi police for their failure in de-escalating tensions in Delhi which led to straight 4 days of violence has now been transferred. Delhi HC judge Justice Muralidhar has been transferred to the Punjab and Haryana HC. Union law minister RS Prasad...