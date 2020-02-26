Global  

Sonia Gandhi, Congress leaders demand removal of Amit Shah over Delhi violence

Mid-Day Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi met President Ram Nath Kovind here on Thursday and demanded the removal of Home Minister Amit Shah over Delhi violence. She along with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and other party leaders called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.



Delhi: A delegation from the...
News video: Delhi violence: Centre gets 4 weeks to reply on FIR against hate speech| Oneindia News

Delhi violence: Centre gets 4 weeks to reply on FIR against hate speech| Oneindia News 03:45

 Centre gets 4 weeks to reply on FIR against leaders over hate speech; Congress delegation submits memorandum to President over Delhi violence; Police say 106 arrested in connection with Delhi violence are locals; Delhi govt announces compensation for victims of Delhi riots; Manmohan Singh calls...

Recent related news from verified sources

Rahul Gandhi leads protest outside Parliament against suspension of MPs, Delhi riots

The Congress leader also demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and blamed him for the Delhi violence incident while protesting outside the...
Zee News

Sonia accuses Centre, Delhi govt of ‘deliberate inaction’ over Delhi violence

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Wednesday demanded that home minister Amit Shah resign from his post for his “colossal failure” of the BJP and the central...
IndiaTimes

