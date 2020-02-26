Sonia Gandhi, Congress leaders demand removal of Amit Shah over Delhi violence
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi met President Ram Nath Kovind here on Thursday and demanded the removal of Home Minister Amit Shah over Delhi violence. She along with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and other party leaders called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Centre gets 4 weeks to reply on FIR against leaders over hate speech; Congress delegation submits memorandum to President over Delhi violence; Police say 106 arrested in connection with Delhi violence are locals; Delhi govt announces compensation for victims of Delhi riots; Manmohan Singh calls...
A video apparently from the recent violence in Delhi emerged on social media where a large crowd is seen targeting a smaller group of policemen. The video is said to be from 24 February where the mob..
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal slammed Centre for not discussing Delhi riots in Parliament. The government has said that the discussion on Delhi violence will be held after Holi. Communal tensions..
