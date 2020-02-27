93% increase in UK student visa given to Indians in past year

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

According to the UK Immigration Statistics published on Thursday, 37,540 Indian students received a Tier 4 (study) visa in 2019, which is a 93 per cent increase from 2018 when 19,497 visas were granted. A similar increase has been observed since 2016. Study visas can only be applied for three months before a course starts, meaning these students cannot avail of the post-study work visa.


