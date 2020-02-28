Global  

SN Shrivastava to be next Delhi police commissioner

IndiaTimes Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Shrivastava's name has been finalised for the next Delhi police commissioner, a Union home ministry official said, adding that he would take charge from Patnaik. Incumbent Amulya Patnaik demits office on Saturday.
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Priority to restore peace: SN Shrivastava takes charge as Delhi Police Commissioner

Priority to restore peace: SN Shrivastava takes charge as Delhi Police Commissioner 04:27

 Acting Delhi Police Chief SN Shrivastava on Saturday said his priority is to restore peace in the national capital and ensure communal harmony. Shrivastava, a 1985-batch IPS officer, was appointed as the special commissioner of Police (Law and Order) of Delhi Police this week, as Delhi Police...

Watch: Alleged video of Delhi violence on social media; cop recounts ordeal [Video]Watch: Alleged video of Delhi violence on social media; cop recounts ordeal

A video apparently from the recent violence in Delhi emerged on social media where a large crowd is seen targeting a smaller group of policemen. The video is said to be from 24 February where the mob..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:59Published

Delhi violence | Police confirms over 1000 detained as death toll touches 47 [Video]Delhi violence | Police confirms over 1000 detained as death toll touches 47

The Delhi Police confirmed the number of arrested people related to violence in Delhi's north east area. Delhi Police Joint Commissioner Alok Kumar confirmed that over 25 people have been detained and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:03Published


S.N. Shrivastava given additional charge of Delhi Police Commissioner

Senior IPS officer S N Shrivastava was given the additional charge of the Delhi Police Commissioner with effect from Sunday, according to an official
Hindu

Delhi violence: Acting police commissioner visits injured DCP Shahdara in hospital

Acting Delhi Police commissioner SN Shrivastava on Sunday visited DCP Amit Sharma who is undergoing treatment after suffering serious injuries during clashes...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee NewsDNA

Hemrajgurjarbjp

Hemraj Gurjar RT @timesofindia: Senior IPS officer S N Shrivastava will be the next Delhi police commissioner: PTI quotes MHA official https://t.co/syjMH… 12 hours ago

vkmlegal

kamal kishor mittal - VKMLEGAL - law firm RT @TheQuint: Amid tension following violent clashes in northeast Delhi, SN Shrivastava has been given additional charge as Delhi Police Co… 1 day ago

SupremeHarish

Harish M RT @arvindgunasekar: SN Shrivastava given additional charge of the post of CP, Delhi. Is the Govt still indecisive on the next chief of De… 6 days ago

AzamRepoter

Azam Khan Repoter RT @PTI_News: Senior IPS officer S N Shrivastava will be the next Delhi police commissioner: MHA official 6 days ago

InderYa49000405

InderYadav RT @abhimanyuraohry: Why Govt. not appointed SN shrivastava directly as Commissioner of #Police instead of giving him additional charge ?… 6 days ago

gurmeet88

Gurmeet Singh Negi RT @TanwarAvani: As S.N. Shrivastava, Police Commissioner, came to give a message on action taken so far, a journalist asks him what he wou… 1 week ago

TanwarAvani

avani As S.N. Shrivastava, Police Commissioner, came to give a message on action taken so far, a journalist asks him what… https://t.co/QegQRzO9Ps 1 week ago

nasiransarimd

Nasir Ansari Next Delhi Police Commissioner: SN Shrivastava to succeed Amulya Patnaik - India News https://t.co/sP7m0dvsmK 1 week ago

