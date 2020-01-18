Global  

14 flights diverted from Delhi airport due to bad weather

Zee News Saturday, 29 February 2020
As many as 14 flights have been diverted from Delhi Airport to Lucknow, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur due to bad weather in Delhi.
14 flights diverted from Delhi airport due to bad weather

