Madurai: Spreading menstrual hygiene with home-made pads

IndiaTimes Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
To spread awareness about menstrual hygiene and use of safer sanitary pads, Madurai's T Kannamma let go of her passion of home-made food business and began making cotton sanitary napkins as an alternative to non-biodegradable pads that can have side-effects.
