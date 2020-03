Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Bodies of two Delhi University students were found inside a flat in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar, police said on Sunday. The man and the woman, both 23 years old, were from Ladakh, they said. Police said a one-page suicide note was left behind by the man and a the woman, had left behind a two-page suicide note.