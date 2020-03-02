Global  

Two fresh cases of Coronavirus detected in India: Health Ministry

Mid-Day Tuesday, 3 March 2020
Two fresh cases of the novel Coronavirus — one in Delhi and another in Telangana — have been reported in India, taking the number of people who have tested positive for the respiratory virus in the country to five so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. The infected person from Delhi recently travelled to Italy...
News video: Coronavirus: PM Modi says no need to panic, Govt working to contain outbreak|Oneindia

Coronavirus: PM Modi says no need to panic, Govt working to contain outbreak|Oneindia 03:23

 THE NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY TODAY ARRESTED A MAN AND HIS DAUGHTER IN CONNECTION WITH LAST YEAR'S PULWAMA TERROR ATTACK. IN AN ATTEMPT TO ALLAY THE FEARS, PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI SAID TODAY THAT THERE IS NO NEED TO PANIC. A DAY AFTER TWO FRESH CASES OF CORONAVIRUS WERE REPORTED IN INDIA,...

Two fresh cases of coronavirus detected in India: Health ministry

Two more positive cases of the novel coronavirus - one in Delhi and another in Telangana - have been reported in the country, the Union Health Ministry said on...
