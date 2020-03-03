Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Narendra Modi: I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life and work inspire us

Narendra Modi: I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life and work inspire us

Mid-Day Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he will be handing over his social media accounts to women who inspire and urged people to share stories of such women with him.

"This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Home Ministry: There is no accurate data on illegal immigrants in the country | Oneindia News

Home Ministry: There is no accurate data on illegal immigrants in the country | Oneindia News 03:24

 WEST BENGAL CHIEF MINISTER MAMATA BANERJEE SAID ON TUESDAY THAT THOSE WHO HAVE COME FROM BANGLADESH AND HAVE BEEN VOTING IN ELECTIONS ARE CITIZENS OF INDIA AND THEY ARE NOT REQUIRED TO APPLY FOR CITIZENSHIP AFRESH. THE UNION HOME MINISTRY TOLD LOK SABHA TODAY THAT AN ACCURATE DATA OF THE NUMBER OF...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Einstein the Talking Parrot must really be tired! [Video]Einstein the Talking Parrot must really be tired!

Einstein the Talking Parrot's life is anything but boring! He spends much of the day talking, playing with toys, eating and being with his human companions Marcia and Jeff. This is a funny..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:22Published

International Women's Day: Empowering Girls in Kenya [Video]International Women's Day: Empowering Girls in Kenya

Sunday, March 8 is International Women's Day! To mark the occasion, one group is raising funds to their mission of empowering girls in the impoverished nation of Kenya. Joining us to discuss the..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 05:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Signing off,' tweets PM Narendra Modi; 7 women achievers to share life journey

On the occasion of women's day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said seven women achievers will share their life journey through his social media accounts on...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNATechCrunchIndiaTimesHindu

Be a water warrior, says 4th woman Kalpana Ramesh who took over PM's Twitter

Kalpana Ramesh, who on women's day took over the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media accounts, gave a power message on water conservation urging people...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.