Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Karnataka: CBI arrests six accussed in BJP Zila Panchayat member Yogesh Gowda muder case

Karnataka: CBI arrests six accussed in BJP Zila Panchayat member Yogesh Gowda muder case

Zee News Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday (March 3, 2020) informed that it has arrested six accused in connection with Yogesh Gowda muder case on Sunday (Februray 29, 2020). The names of the six accused include - Dinesh, Sunil, Nutan, Ashwath, Shahnawaz and Nazeer Ahmed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mum hid daughter from strangers because of 'purple' birthmarks [Video]Mum hid daughter from strangers because of "purple" birthmarks

The mum of a girl with "purple" birthmarks bravely admitted she hid her from strangers for SIX weeks after she was born - and even used filters in photos she posted online.Sara Farrow, 27, was scared..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

CBI arrests six accused in BJP leaderYogeeshgouda Goudar murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested six persons in connection with the murder of BJP leader Yogeeshgouda Goudar on Sunday. According to sourc
Hindu

Karnataka: CBI arrests six in Yogesh Gowda murder case

The CBI has arrested six suspects in connection with the killing of BJP taluka panchayat member Yogesh Gowda in Karnataka's Dharwad in 2016, officials said on...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

56perumal

Chowkidar Perumal pillai Karnataka: CBI arrests six accussed in BJP Zila Panchayat member Yogesh Gowda muder case https://t.co/ubORzs7GGe 3 days ago

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News Karnataka: CBI arrests six accussed in BJP Zila Panchayat member Yogesh Gowda muder case https://t.co/C0yrXlruDy 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.