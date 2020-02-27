Global  

Pulwama case: NIA arrests father, daughter

Mid-Day Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The National Investigation Agency's probe into last year's Pulwama terror strike that killed 40 CRPF personnel, which had virtually reached a dead end, saw a major breakthrough on Tuesday after the agency arrested a man and his daughter who allegedly were witness to the conspiracy behind the audacious attack. The NIA arrested...
