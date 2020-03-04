Global  

Coronavirus: PM not to participate in 'Holi Milan' events on expert advice to avoid mass gatherings

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
"Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence this year, I have decided not to participate in any 'Holi milan' programme," the PM Modi tweeted.
News video: Coronavirus: 28 positive cases in India; PM Modi to skip Holi Milan events

Coronavirus: 28 positive cases in India; PM Modi to skip Holi Milan events 02:15

 Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has said that a total of 28 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported across the country. He also held a meeting with the Delhi health Minister and other top officials to gauge the preparedness to tackle the coronavirus scare in the capital. Sale of masks and...

Santa Clara County To Ban Gatherings Over 1,000; Will Affect SAP Center Events [Video]Santa Clara County To Ban Gatherings Over 1,000; Will Affect SAP Center Events

Public Health Department officials in Santa Clara County on Monday evening announced an unprecedented ban on public mass gatherings over 1,000 people that will be enforced by authorities. Betty Yu..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:00Published

France Issues Ban on Large Gatherings Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]France Issues Ban on Large Gatherings Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

France Issues Ban on Large Gatherings Amid Coronavirus Outbreak In an effort to contain the current COVID-19 outbreak in France, the country’s health minister, Olivier Véran, has issued a ban on..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:01Published


