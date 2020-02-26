Coronavirus outbreak: Over 60,000 travellers from 551 flights screened at Mumbai Airport

Mushy P RT @cbhuk: ✈️ What you can do if you want to cancel your Umrah trip and how to stay safe. We have compiled a list on the most common Q&A's… 2 hours ago Cncl British Hajjis ✈️ What you can do if you want to cancel your Umrah trip and how to stay safe. We have compiled a list on the most… https://t.co/EnhLc9KJGl 3 hours ago Middle East Online #Israel carrier El Al warns of more financial pain from government's latest restrictions on travellers arriving fro… https://t.co/si2toQ55EY 9 hours ago Special Man Seafood v/s 89000 infected, https://t.co/Dqed2CpS4p 23 hours ago farhad kaiser Watch “Travellers face dilemma over coronavirus outbreak” on YouTube https://t.co/smdz3Rh1RU https://t.co/eNoLoySHUh 1 day ago Northeast Today #National In the wake of coronavirus outbreak across several countries, Maharashtra state Public Health Department… https://t.co/w7AZNr2MaA 1 day ago Henry Brown Travellers face dilemma over coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/gFF6zKgVFo via @YouTube 2 days ago WatsupAmericas #Canada: Travellers face dilemma over coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/mKmJUc6caL 2 days ago