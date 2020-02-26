Coronavirus outbreak: Over 60,000 travellers from 551 flights screened at Mumbai Airport
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () In the wake of coronavirus outbreak across several countries, Maharashtra state Public Health Department said that till Tuesday 65,621 travellers from 551 flights have been screened at the Mumbai Airport, one of the busiest in India.
As many as 401 travellers were coming from coronavirus affected areas.
