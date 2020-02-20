Global  

SC seeks activist Harsh Mander's response on allegations of hate speech during anti-CAA stir

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought response of activist Harsh Mander on the allegations of making hate speech during anti-CAA protests. ​​The Centre brought to the notice of a bench the alleged hate speeches made by Mander. "We have been told that you have made certain remarks against this court," the bench said, adding that it wanted to know all of them who have violated the majesty of law.
