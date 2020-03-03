BJP attempting to poach MLAs, but Congress govt in MP completely secure: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday accused the BJP of orchestrating a move to "poach" the legislators of his party in Madhya Pradesh, but asserted that Congress government in the state was "completely secure and stable". State minister Jitu Patwari has alleged that BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh have taken eight MLAs to a hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy to topple the Kamal Nath government. The BJP has denied the charge.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath spoke on alleged poaching by BJP in the state. Kamal Nath said that the MLAs have informed him about BJP offered them money. Earlier, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh also accused BJP of poaching MLAs. Singh said that BJP was offering Rs 25 to 35 crore to...
MP BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak alleged that Congress was giving him life threats to leave BJP. He said that there was a lot of pressure on him to quit BJP & join Congress. Pathak said, “If I don't do that,..
