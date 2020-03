BJP attempting to poach MLAs, but Congress govt in MP completely secure: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday accused the BJP of orchestrating a move to "poach" the legislators of his party in Madhya Pradesh , but asserted that Congress government in the state was "completely secure and stable". State minister Jitu Patwari has alleged that BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh have taken eight MLAs to a hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy to topple the Kamal Nath government. The BJP has denied the charge.