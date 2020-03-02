Global  

Nirbhaya case: President rejects last mercy plea

Mid-Day Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The Delhi government on Wednesday moved a city court seeking a fresh date for execution of the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, after President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the last remaining mercy plea in the case.

According to Delhi Prison Rules, a 14-day period has to be given to a death row convict...
News video: West Bengal CM Mamamta Banerjee claims she was told Delhi violence was a planned genocide | Oneindia

West Bengal CM Mamamta Banerjee claims she was told Delhi violence was a planned genocide | Oneindia 03:56

 HOURS AFTER SUPREME COURT REJECTED HIS CURATIVE PETITION, NIRBHAYA CASE CONVICT PAWAN KUMAR GUPTA FILED A MERCY PLEA WITH THE PRESIDENT. THE SUPREME COURT TODAY AGREED TO HEAR CASES AGAINST BJP LEADERS ON WEDNESDAY THAT ACCUSED OF HATE SPEECHES, FILED BY VICTIMS OF LAST WEEK'S DELHI VIOLENCE IN WHICH...

