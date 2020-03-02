Nirbhaya case: President rejects last mercy plea

Thursday, 5 March 2020 () The Delhi government on Wednesday moved a city court seeking a fresh date for execution of the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, after President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the last remaining mercy plea in the case.
According to Delhi Prison Rules, a 14-day period has to be given to a death row convict...
