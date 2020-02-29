Global  

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Rishi Kapoor is all praises for the Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer

Bollywood Life Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor praises for the Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer. Ajay Devgn thanked him for his appreciation.
