Big Boss Telugu 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj hit by beer bottles in Hyderabad pub attack — watch video

The incident occurred in a pub in Gachiwbowli when some youth allegedly misbehaved with a woman accompanying Rahul.

Recent related news from verified sources Singer and Bigg Boss Telugu 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj injured at a brawl in Hyderabad Playback singer and Big Boss Telugu season 3 winner, Rahul Sipligunj was injured in an attack by some persons during a brawl in a pub here on Thursday. Rahul...

Mid-Day 19 hours ago



Bigg Boss 3 winner attacked in pub Tollywood playback singer and winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 Rahul Sipligunj was attacked with a beer bottle in a pub at Gachibowli on Wednesday

Hindu 9 hours ago





