Big Boss Telugu 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj hit by beer bottles in Hyderabad pub attack — watch video

Bollywood Life Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The incident occurred in a pub in Gachiwbowli when some youth allegedly misbehaved with a woman accompanying Rahul.
