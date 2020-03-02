Global  

28,529 people being monitored, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan tells Parliament

IndiaTimes Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan told the Parliament, "As on March 4, at least 28,529 persons were brought under community surveillance and are being monitored," adding "The Prime Minister is personally monitoring the situation." Talking about the Indians stranded in Iran, he said, "The government is following up with the Iranian authorities for the well-being of Indians stranded there and to tie-up evacuation as per the need. "
