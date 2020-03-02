28,529 people being monitored, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan tells Parliament
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () Union health minister Harsh Vardhan told the Parliament, "As on March 4, at least 28,529 persons were brought under community surveillance and are being monitored," adding "The Prime Minister is personally monitoring the situation." Talking about the Indians stranded in Iran, he said, "The government is following up with the Iranian authorities for the well-being of Indians stranded there and to tie-up evacuation as per the need. "
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addressed media over coronavirus outbreak. The chief minister stated that a task force has been formed under his leadership to deal with the situation as an emergency. He also urged people not to panic. Earlier, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also addressed media on the...
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed Parliament that 29 cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. He further said that the government is making all efforts to control the virus and said..
