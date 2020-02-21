Execution of Nirbhaya convicts rescheduled for March 20

*New Delhi:* Once again rescheduling the hanging of four rapists in the Nirbhaya case for March 20 at 5:30 am, a Delhi court on Thursday issued a fresh death warrant to the convicts. This is the fourth death warrant issued for the execution of the convicts in the matter. Advocate AP Singh, appearing for the convicts, sought ...



Recent related videos from verified sources Nirbhaya’s mother appeals to SC to reject mercy plea of all convicts Nirbhaya’s mother appeals to SC to reject mercy plea of all convicts Credit: ANI Duration: 01:44Published 5 days ago ‘Not Vinay, AP Singh is mentally unfit’: Delhi gang-rape victim’s mother Mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim slammed the convicts' lawyer AP Singh on Friday. The mother said convicts' lawyer "needs rest" and he is "mentally unfit". This comes after one of the four death.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:50Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Nirbhaya convicts set to hang on March 20 A court has set March 20 as the date for executing the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. The latest ruling follows three postponements...

IndiaTimes 4 hours ago



'Legal remedies of Nirbhaya convicts exhausted' The Delhi government moved a court here on Wednesday seeking fresh date for the execution of four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case....

IndiaTimes 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this