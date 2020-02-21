Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Execution of Nirbhaya convicts rescheduled for March 20

Execution of Nirbhaya convicts rescheduled for March 20

Mid-Day Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* Once again rescheduling the hanging of four rapists in the Nirbhaya case for March 20 at 5:30 am, a Delhi court on Thursday issued a fresh death warrant to the convicts.

This is the fourth death warrant issued for the execution of the convicts in the matter.

Advocate AP Singh, appearing for the convicts, sought...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Nirbhaya’s mother appeals to SC to reject mercy plea of all convicts [Video]Nirbhaya’s mother appeals to SC to reject mercy plea of all convicts

Nirbhaya’s mother appeals to SC to reject mercy plea of all convicts

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published

‘Not Vinay, AP Singh is mentally unfit’: Delhi gang-rape victim’s mother [Video]‘Not Vinay, AP Singh is mentally unfit’: Delhi gang-rape victim’s mother

Mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim slammed the convicts' lawyer AP Singh on Friday. The mother said convicts' lawyer "needs rest" and he is "mentally unfit". This comes after one of the four death..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nirbhaya convicts set to hang on March 20

A court has set March 20 as the date for executing the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. The latest ruling follows three postponements...
IndiaTimes

'Legal remedies of Nirbhaya convicts exhausted'

The Delhi government moved a court here on Wednesday seeking fresh date for the execution of four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case....
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.