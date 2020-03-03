Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Ghaziabad > Ghaziabad man with travel history to Iran tests positive for novel coronavirus; total cases rise to 30

Ghaziabad man with travel history to Iran tests positive for novel coronavirus; total cases rise to 30

IndiaTimes Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
One more case of novel coronavirus was reported in Ghaziabad in the national capital region (NCR), taking the total number in the country to 30 so far, official sources said on Thursday. Patient is a middle-aged man with a recent travel history to Iran. As of now, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 30, including 16 Italian tourists.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus cases in Florida

Coronavirus cases in Florida 01:12

 Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that another Florida resident has tested positive for coronavirus, but that patient is currently in isolation in Washington state.

Recent related videos from verified sources

1st Case Of Coronavirus In Colorado Was Man Visiting Summit County [Video]1st Case Of Coronavirus In Colorado Was Man Visiting Summit County

The man in his 30s traveled to Colorado and was staying in a condo with friends.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 03:09Published

Coronavirus Found In 2 New States, Washington's Toll Climbs [Video]Coronavirus Found In 2 New States, Washington's Toll Climbs

At least 52 new cases of the fast-spreading coronavirus have been reported across the United States. This includes the first cases in Tennessee, Texas and the city of San Francisco. The number of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New York Governor Cuomo confirms second coronavirus case in state

A man from Westchester County, New York who works in Manhattan tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total confirmed cases in the state to two,...
Reuters Also reported by •IndiaTimesReuters India

Coronavirus cases in U.S. exceeds 100, Fed acts to shield economy

A New York man tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the state to two, officials said on Tuesday, as the number of...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaIndiaTimesZee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

iamlekharao

LR RT @NewIndianXpress: #Coronavirus cases in India rises to 30 as a Ghaziabad man with a recent travel history to Iran tests positive for #CO… 2 minutes ago

tofaizan

faizan~ RT @PTI_News: One more case of coronavirus detected in Ghaziabad with travel history to Iran; confirmed cases now stand at 30: Official sou… 8 minutes ago

pandeychandan52

chandan pandey RT @EastMojo: #CoronaVirusUpdate : Ghaziabad man, who has been tested positive for deadly coronavirus, has travel history to Iran; with thi… 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.