India, EU postpone summit over coronavirus

IndiaTimes Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
As European Union institutions in Brussels showed their first cases of coronavirus, India, and the EU postponed the bilateral summit scheduled for March 13. MEA spokesperson said that India and the EU share same concerns about global health. The European Defence Agency and the Council of the European Union both have reported their first cases of coronavirus.
India's coronavirus cases rise to 28, including 16 Italians

Sixteen Italians in India have tested positive for coronavirus, India's health minister said on Wednesday, as the total number of cases in the country rose...
Reuters Also reported by •Mid-DayWorldNews

PM Modi's Brussels visit for India-EU summit deferred over coronavirus outbreak: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be visiting Brussels after India and the European Union decided to call off the India-EU summit in view of advice by health...
WorldNews Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaMid-Day

