Murshidabad man issued voter ID card carrying dog's photo

In a shocking incident, Sunil Karmakar, a resident of Ramnagar village in Murshidabad, was issued a voter ID card with a dog's picture on it. However, the Block Development Officer (BDO) has asserted that the picture has already been corrected and Karmakar will get the revised ID card with the correct photo. WB: Sunil ...



Recent related news from verified sources Murshidabad man issued voter ID card with dog's picture The goof-up with the picture angered Karmakar, who said that it was an insult to him as a human being that the Election Commission had approved him as an animal...

Zee News 19 hours ago Also reported by • DNA

