Murshidabad man issued voter ID card carrying dog's photo

Mid-Day Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
In a shocking incident, Sunil Karmakar, a resident of Ramnagar village in Murshidabad, was issued a voter ID card with a dog's picture on it. However, the Block Development Officer (BDO) has asserted that the picture has already been corrected and Karmakar will get the revised ID card with the correct photo.



WB: Sunil...
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch: West Bengal resident issued voter ID with a dog’s picture, set to sue EC

Watch: West Bengal resident issued voter ID with a dog’s picture, set to sue EC 02:14

 A resident of Murshidabad in West Bengal was in for a rude shock when he received his voter ID card. The man Sunil Karmakar’s voter ID card had the picture of a dog on it. The man is now contemplating legal action against the Election Commission. The Block Development Officer of Murshidabad said...

Recent related news from verified sources

Murshidabad man issued voter ID card with dog's picture

The goof-up with the picture angered Karmakar, who said that it was an insult to him as a human being that the Election Commission had approved him as an animal...
Zee News Also reported by •DNA

