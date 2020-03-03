Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Delhi > Death toll in Delhi riots climbs to 53

Death toll in Delhi riots climbs to 53

DNA Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
As of now, 44 deaths have been reported at GTB hospital, 5 at RML hospital, 3 at LNJP hospital & 1 at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: 6 people who attended party hosted by Delhi infected patient test negative | Oneindia [Video]Coronavirus: 6 people who attended party hosted by Delhi infected patient test negative | Oneindia

SIX PEOPLE FROM NOIDA WHO HAD BEEN PUT UNDER OBSERVATION FOR SUSPECTED CORONAVIRUS INFECTION AFTER THEY ATTENDED A BIRTHDAY PARTY HOSTED BY AN INFECTED DELHI RESIDENT, HAVE TESTED NEGATIVE FOR THE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:53Published

Delhi violence | Police confirms over 1000 detained as death toll touches 47 [Video]Delhi violence | Police confirms over 1000 detained as death toll touches 47

The Delhi Police confirmed the number of arrested people related to violence in Delhi's north east area. Delhi Police Joint Commissioner Alok Kumar confirmed that over 25 people have been detained and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

As riot toll climbs to 53, videos emerge of mob targeting cops

The toll in the north-east Delhi riots rose to 53 on Thursday . According to officials, so far 44 deaths have been reported from GTB Hospital and five from Ram...
IndiaTimes

Week after Delhi violence, death toll climbs to 53; 654 FIRs registered, say police


Indian Express


Tweets about this

zzk_1

Zohaib RT @raychdigitalink: Why this piece, @gulf_news? 1) It downplays the atrocities (just bec the death toll is nowhere near older tragedies d… 2 hours ago

raychdigitalink

✍️ Rachel McArthur Why this piece, @gulf_news? 1) It downplays the atrocities (just bec the death toll is nowhere near older tragedie… https://t.co/QKQ4bDl7S7 5 hours ago

LawBatra

Hemant Batra Delhi High Court has directed all hospitals under the Central and Delhi Governments to videograph post-mortems of a… https://t.co/qsORx6LuXI 5 hours ago

IFEX

IFEX RT @ifjasiapacific: #India🇮🇳: Malayalam-language news channels Asianet News and MediaOne received bans for alleged “bias” content covering… 22 hours ago

autoworldmag

Auto World Mag RT @IndianExpress: Two weeks after riots ravaged several areas of Northeast Delhi, leaving 53 dead, a camp at Mustafabad has become ground… 22 hours ago

Sujoyjohn1

Sujoyjohn RT @TimesNow: #Breaking | Delhi riots: Death toll peaks to 53. https://t.co/g6wHRu0f6F 23 hours ago

engrwp

میاں صاحب RT @SanaSaeed: It’s been a week since the anti-Muslim Delhi pogrom that killed dozens and left hundreds injured. The death toll is rising a… 1 day ago

NatarajanBalan

Natarajan Balan RT @svaradarajan: With official death toll of 53 in the Delhi Riots, @narendramodi is first leader to get two slots in India's Top 5 Neros… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.