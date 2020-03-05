Rita Putatunda RT @NewIndianXpress: The popular Mughal Gardens will be closed for public from Saturday in view of the #CoronavirusOutbreak, Rashtrapati Bh… 18 minutes ago

srinu RT @ANI: Continuing the precautionary measures at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Mughal Gardens will be closed for public from March 7 to avoid an… 31 minutes ago

Hemant Brahmbhatt NEW DELHI, INDIA- In the wake of coronavirus, Mughal Gardens will be cloed for the public from Saturday March 7, Pr… https://t.co/kDdplRE69N 2 hours ago

CHANDAN SEN Corona Virus: This time due to Corona’s terror, Mughal Gardens will be closed on March 7 ahead of schedule.… https://t.co/flQS7kyG8J 4 hours ago

The New Indian Express The popular Mughal Gardens will be closed for public from Saturday in view of the #CoronavirusOutbreak, Rashtrapati… https://t.co/7mP4fhvTwz 5 hours ago

🇮🇳 Vishalpuri (#JaiHind #VandeMatram) RT @PTI_News: Mughal Gardens will be closed for public from Saturday in view of coronavirus outbreak: Rashtrapati Bhavan 5 hours ago

Diनेश गिरिRaj Mughal Gardens will be closed from March 7 to avoid spread of coronavirus https://www.aninews.inundefined https://t.co/3DQPVa6CI7 5 hours ago