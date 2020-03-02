Global  

Seven Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha

IndiaTimes Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The Congress MPs have been barred from taking part in House proceedings. The two sides repeatedly clashed, with MPs even jostling and pushing each other, over Congress’s demand that the Delhi riots be discussed before any other business was taken up.
Yes Bank crisis: Congress attacks Modi Govt, seeks Nirmala Sitharaman's resignation | Oneindia News

Yes Bank crisis: Congress attacks Modi Govt, seeks Nirmala Sitharaman's resignation | Oneindia News

 A NEW PHOTO OF FORMER JAMMU & KASHMIR CHIEF MINISTER OMAR ABDULLAH HAS SURFACED ON SOCIAL MEDIA ON THURSDAY. THE PHOTO CLICKED IN A ROOM SHOWS OMAR ABDULLAH SPORTING A LONG BEARD AND HE IS SEEN STANDING WITH A DOCTOR APPARENTLY. RAHUL GANDHI LED A PROTEST OF SENIOR CONGRESS LEADERS ON THE PARLIAMENT...

