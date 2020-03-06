SBI-led consortium to takeover Yes Bank, announcement likely soon: Sources
Friday, 6 March 2020 () The government has given the go-ahead to State Bank of India and other financial institutions to take over capital-starved Yes Bank, and an announcement is likely to be made soon, highly places sources said on Thursday.
The board of SBI, the country's largest lender, is meeting in Mumbai on Thursday, but it could not be...
State Bank of India , the country's largest lender, is exploring a wide range of rescue options for struggling Yes Bank Ltd including a complete buyout of its... Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India