Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > SBI-led consortium to takeover Yes Bank, announcement likely soon: Sources

SBI-led consortium to takeover Yes Bank, announcement likely soon: Sources

Mid-Day Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The government has given the go-ahead to State Bank of India and other financial institutions to take over capital-starved Yes Bank, and an announcement is likely to be made soon, highly places sources said on Thursday.

The board of SBI, the country's largest lender, is meeting in Mumbai on Thursday, but it could not be...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

State Bank of India exploring range of rescue options for troubled Yes Bank: sources

State Bank of India , the country's largest lender, is exploring a wide range of rescue options for struggling Yes Bank Ltd including a complete buyout of its...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

Yes Bank account holder? What you need to know

In an unprecedented move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded the Yes Bank board and capped its withdrawal limit by placing it under a moratorium. A...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

dt_next

DT Next The government has given the go-ahead to State Bank of India and other financial institutions to take over capital-… https://t.co/5DeasVSRrH 1 day ago

the_nachiket

NachikeT KelkaR The government has reportedly given the go-ahead to @TheOfficialSBI and other financial institutions to take over c… https://t.co/m8CF5YvWfU 1 day ago

Pratheiek

Prateek Rathi @JainAnkita0705 @stocktalk_in @TheOfficialSBI @YESBANK https://t.co/1FRcg13IsM it says - takeover!!, what the bollocks 1 day ago

TheWeekLive

THE WEEK SBI-led consortium to takeover Yes Bank, announcement likely soon: Sources https://t.co/xKCYGJswEa #YesBank #SBI 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.