PM Modi to participate in Jan Aushadhi Diwas celebrations through video conferencing on March 7

Syed Salman RT @tv9kannada: PM Modi To Participate In Jan Aushadhi Diwas Celebrations Through Video Conferencing Today Video Link ► https://t.co/kRzMb… 53 minutes ago TV9 Kannada PM Modi To Participate In Jan Aushadhi Diwas Celebrations Through Video Conferencing Today Video Link ►… https://t.co/SGyMktXaeH 2 hours ago Asmakhan Pathan In a bid to create more awareness about the use of generic medicines, PM Modi will interact with the beneficiaries… https://t.co/5yUA2dJ5SP 2 hours ago Himamat Beladia PM Modi to participate in Jan Aushadhi Diwas celebrations via VC Watch Live https://t.co/XJdrL9qjVo 3 hours ago Aniruddh Dave #PM #Modi to participate in Jan Aushadhi Diwas celebrations via VC Watch Live https://t.co/9hpKbqRDGs… https://t.co/L3fWnJCRLp 3 hours ago Unmesh Patil PM Modi to participate in Jan Aushadhi Diwas celebrations via VC Watch Live https://t.co/5GcCWrG10a 3 hours ago Ritesh Ranjan RT @BJPLive: PM @narendramodi to participate in Jan Aushadi Diwas celebrations via video conferencing https://t.co/PFYUd2oaWM #BJPNewsTrack 5 hours ago पिकाचु...!...PIKACHU RT @dinesh_chawla: Prime Minister @narendramodi to participate in Jan Aushadi Diwas celebrations via video conferencing. @pmbjpbppi https:… 5 hours ago