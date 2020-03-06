Global  

PM Modi to participate in Jan Aushadhi Diwas celebrations through video conferencing on March 7

IndiaTimes Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
PM Narendra Modi will interact with seven Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana Kendras. The Centre celebrates March 7, 2019, as 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas' across India, for creating awareness and providing impetus on the use of generic medicines. Janaushadhi Kendras is considered the biggest retail pharma chain in the world with around 6,200 outlets in 700 districts.
Prakash Javadekar: Not a single bomb blast under Narendra Modi's watch

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said that not a single bomb blast had taken place in the country in the last six years thanks to the strong security...
Mid-Day

