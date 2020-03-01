Global  

Maharashtra govt's budget is 'inclusive', non-discriminatory: Ajit Pawar

IndiaTimes Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday termed the budget he presented as all- inclusive and one that does not discriminate against any region as he dismissed the oppositions criticism in this regard.
Maharashtra budget: World-class aquarium proposed in Mumbai

The annual budget presented by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday proposed creation of a world-class aquarium in Mumbai, which would be a...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu

No need to pass resolution against CAA, NPR in Assembly: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar asserted that the CAA and NPR will not take away citizenship and it is unnecessary to pass a resolution against CAA and NPR just...
Zee News


