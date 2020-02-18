Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma becomes 4th finance minister to present 5 successive budgets

As Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma rose to present the budget for 2020-21 on Friday afternoon, he became the fourth full-time finance minister in the state to present five full budgets on the trot. This was the last full budget of the BJP-led government.



