Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s boat ride and Sara Ali Khan's birthday wish for brother Ibrahim went viral this week

Bollywood Life Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Sara Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and other biggies have provided viral pictures this past week
Sara Ali Khan trolled for bikini pose with brother Ibrahim

Sara Ali Khan has posted a new bikini picture with her brother Ibrahim, and netizens are not exactly impressed #SaraAliKhan #IbrahimAliKhan #Sarabikiniphoto #Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan PATIENTLY Gives Selfie To Her Fans At Airport | Watch Video

Sara Ali Khan is no doubt one of the most humble star in bollywood. Watch this video where she gives selfie to her fans at the airport.

Sara Ali Khan wishes brother Ibrahim Ali Khan 'happy birthday' with unseen pics from their Maldives vacation

Sara Ali Khan is expected to be on a vacation to the Maldives sans her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan gets trolled for posting a bikini picture to wish her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday

Meanwhile, recently, Sara Ali Khan was trolled for her overacting in her latest outing Love Aaj Kal which failed to win over the audience this Valentine's Day....
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Mid-DayZee NewsDNA

