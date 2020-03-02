Global  

Harsh Vardhan, Narendra Modi to hold meeting over Coronavirus scare today

Mid-Day Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold discussion over Coronavirus scare as 31 cases have been found positive for the deadly disease in the country. Vardhan is likely to brief Prime Minister about the efforts taken to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak as well as 'standards...
News video: Coronavirus: 28 positive cases in India; PM Modi to skip Holi Milan events

Coronavirus: 28 positive cases in India; PM Modi to skip Holi Milan events 02:15

 Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has said that a total of 28 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported across the country. He also held a meeting with the Delhi health Minister and other top officials to gauge the preparedness to tackle the coronavirus scare in the capital. Sale of masks and...

PM Modi, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to hold meeting over Coronavirus scare

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold discussion over Coronavirus scare as 31 cases have been found...
Coronavirus scare: Passengers undergoing screening at 21 airports, 12 seaports, says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Addressing a press conference, Dr Harsh Vardhan said that over 5 lakh passengers have been screened at airports while 12,431 passengers have been screened on...
